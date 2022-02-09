India: Probe initiated into incident of airliner taking off without engine cover

Packages are available for travel between February 12 and 16.
Aviation1 week ago
An Alliance Air flight took off on Wednesday morning from the Mumbai airport without its engine cowl (cover), which fell off on the runway.
"Alliance Air was scheduled to fly from Mumbai to Bhuj, while the aircraft's engine cowl fell on the runway and took off without an engine cover," a Mumbai airport source told ANI.
"The flight landed safely at Bhuj airport, and an investigation has started against the airlines," a DGCA official told ANI. Soon after the flight took off from Mumbai, the Mumbai Air traffic controller (ATC) reported the issue.
"It was reported by Mumbai ATC that Engine Cowling has been found on runway side after takeoff. It appeared to be from ATR aircraft VT-RKJ at BOM which was operating 91-625(BOM-BHJ). The aircraft is still in continuation of flight," Mumbai airport official told ANI.
ALSO READ:
Captain Amit Singh, an aviation expert, blamed poor maintenance work for the incident.
"Incidents of cowl separation usually occur post maintenance activity if latches are not secured. The crew is also expected to ensure that the engine cowl is sited before commencing the flight," he said.
Packages are available for travel between February 12 and 16.
Aviation1 week ago
Rules will be updated for three others
Aviation1 week ago
In a positive, Boeing has resumed deliveries of 737 MAX, which was grounded for 20 months following two deadly crashes
Aviation1 week ago
The global aviation body that represents 290 airlines across 120 countries made the call as it released dismal passenger traffic results for 2021 that showed demand (revenue passenger kilometers or RPKs) falling by 58.4 per cent compared to the full year of 2019
Aviation1 week ago
AT&T and Verizon Communications agreed on Jan 18 to delay switching on new telecom towers near key airports.
Aviation2 weeks ago
Vaccinated tourists must confirm that their shot is recognised by local authorities
Aviation2 weeks ago
Pakistan registered 7,678 new cases, the highest daily figure since the start of the pandemic in 2020
Aviation2 weeks ago
Police were waiting when the Boeing 777 to London carrying 129 passengers landed
Aviation2 weeks ago