Dubai is back, Sheikh Mohammed declares at Airshow 2021 opening

Sheikh Mohammed with Algerian Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Aimene Benabderrahmane, at the Dubai Airshow 2021 on Sunday. Supplied photo

Dubai Airshow 2021 opened on a high note on Sunday with the Ruler of the emirate declaring that Dubai is back.

“Dubai is back again, and the global aviation sector is returning through Dubai and the UAE. The world gathers with us in the Emirates to talk about its economy, future and culture. Welcome everybody,” tweeted His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, as deals worth more than Dh137 billion were signed on the first day of the airshow.

“Today, I witnessed part of the activities of Dubai Airshow where 148 countries, 1,200 companies, and 85,000 visitors are expected this year,” Sheikh Mohammed said.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, inaugurated the biggest ever biennial show, which will run from November 14 to 18 at Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central.

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus stole the show on Day 1, grabbing a massive deal for 255 aircraft valued at $33 billion (Dh121 billion) from US private equity firm Indigo Partners. It was one of the biggest deals in Dubai Airshow’s history.

The UAE’s Ministry of Defence and Air Force and Air Defence (Afad) inked deals worth more than Dh16 billion ($4.35 billion).

Afad awarded a three-year contract worth Dh11 billion to Abu Dhabi-based advanced technology firm Edge Group’s subsidiary GAL, which provides aviation maintenance repair and overhaul services.

Afad also awarded multiple contracts to European and American defence contractors to the tune of Dh5.23 billion. They included contracts to Airbus Defence and Space, and Progressive Technologies worth Dh2.46 billion and Dh2.67 billion, respectively.

