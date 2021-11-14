Flying high: Dh137 billion worth of deals signed on Day 1 of Dubai Airshow

Airbus stole the show grabbing a deal of 255 aircraft valued at $33 billion

KT Photo/M. Sajjad

by Waheed Abbas Published: Sun 14 Nov 2021, 6:42 PM Last updated: Sun 14 Nov 2021, 6:54 PM

Dubai Airshow 2021 opened on a high note on Sunday as deals worth more than Dh137 billion ($37.35 billion) were signed on the first day of the airshow on Sunday.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, inaugurated the biggest ever biennial show, which will run from November 14 to 18 at the Al Maktoum International Airport at Dubai World Central.

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus stole the show on Day 1 of the event, grabbing a massive deal of 255 aircraft valued at $33 billion (Dh121 billion) from Indigo Partners. It was one of the biggest deals in the Dubai Airshow’s history.

The UAE’s Ministry of Defence and Air Force and Air Defence (AFAD) inked more than Dh16 billion ($4.35 billion) worth of deals.

AFAD awarded a big three-year contract worth Dh11 billion to Abu Dhabi-based advanced technology firm Edge Group’s subsidiary GAL, which provides aviation maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO services).

While the UAE’s Ministry of Defence awarded multiple contracts to the European and American defence contractors to the tune of Dh5.23 billion on the first day of the Airshow.

The two biggest contracts were awarded by the ministry to Airbus Defence and Space and Progressive Technologies to the tune of Dh2.46 billion and Dh2.67 billion, respectively.

More than 1,200 exhibitors from around 148 countries are taking part in the event with 13 of them for the first time, including Israel. Also, 371 new companies are participating in one of the world’s largest aviation events for the first time. The show also features more than 160 of the world’s most advanced aircraft on the ground and in the air.

In addition, a number of other aviation players such as low-cost carrier flyadeal, a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Airlines, Thales, Saudi Aerospace Engineering Industries and other multi-purpose deals at the airshow.

