Dubai Airshow 2021: Airbus wins Dh121 billion 255 aircraft deal

European aerospace giant Airbus won a massive contract of $33 billion (Dh121 billion) for 255 aircraft from Indigo Partners on the first day of the Dubai Airshow 2021 on Sunday.
Indigo Partners include Wizz Air of Hungary, Frontier of the US, Volaris from Mexico and JetSmart from Chile and Argentina.
The contracts includes 102 aircraft (75 A321neo + 27 A321XLR) from Wizz Air, 91 (A321neo) from Frontier, 39 (A321neo) from Volaris and 23 (21 A321neo plus 2 A321XLR) from JetSmart.
In addition, Volaris and JetSMART will also upgrade 38 A320neo to A321neo from their existing aircraft backlogs.
“This order reaffirms our portfolio airlines' commitment to consistent growth through the next decade. The Airbus A321neo and A321XLR have industry-leading efficiency, low unit costs and a substantially reduced carbon footprint relative to prior models. With these aircraft, Wizz, Frontier, Volaris and JetSMART will continue to offer low fares, stimulate the markets they serve and improve their industry-leading sustainability profile,” said Bill Franke, managing partner of Indigo Partners.
“We are happy to further expand our relationship with our great Indigo Partners’ airlines Wizz, Frontier, Volaris and JetSMART who have acted fast and decisively over the last few months to position themselves for this landmark order as the effect of the pandemic recedes and the world wants more sustainable flying,” said Christian Scherer, Airbus’ chief commercial officer and head of Airbus International.
The A321neo incorporates new generation engines and Sharklets, which together deliver more than 25 per cent fuel and CO2 savings, as well as a 50 per cent noise reduction.
The A321XLR version provides a further range extension to 4,700 nautical miles. This gives the A321XLR a flight time of up to 11 hours.
By the end of October 2021, the A320neo Family had totalled more than 7,550 orders from 122 customers since its launch in 2010.
