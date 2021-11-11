Dubai: Pre-orders open for coffee table, clock redesigned from retired Emirates A380

More items could be designed and customised for collectors and enthusiasts looking for unique pieces of aviation history

Emirates airline on Thursday announced that aviation fans and collectors can now place pre-orders for bespoke collectables made from its first retired A380 at the Dubai Airshow next week.

Collectors can place an order for a fancy coffee table made from an A380 main wheel, a clock made from wing fuel panel, First Class cabin’s gold-plated Emirates logo which has been featured on Instagram posts as a framed wall hanging.

The bigger items include the aircraft tail featuring the UAE flag standing at 24 metres, or the A380 lounge bar among others.

Dubai’s flagship carrier said these items and more could be designed and customised for collectors and enthusiasts looking for unique pieces of aviation history.

Pre-orders will be booked during the Dubai Airshow from November 14 to 18 at Dubai World Central.

The airline has contracted UAE-based specialists Falcon Aircraft Recycling and Wings Craft to recycle its retired A380 in order to reduce landfill waste to the minimum.

Fawaz Mohammed Ali, founder and CEO of Wings Craft Furniture, said: "We are excited to showcase some of the unique items that we've crafted from Emirates' retired A380 at this year's Dubai Airshow.

"Our team will be onsite to discuss design options for customised items, including one-off pieces made from winglets, window panels, or specific parts of the aircraft marked with its tailfin registration. We're also in the process of restoring the iconic A380 onboard bar which will soon be released for sale via an online auction."

Andrew Tonks, director of Falcon Aircraft Recycling, said the work to break down the aircraft is still underway at the facility, following the strictest regulatory guidelines and best practice to minimise waste and environmental impact.

“This is a special aircraft that deserves a meaningful second life. Most upcycling projects offer only mass-produced retail items, but there are so many iconic features of the Emirates A380 that we believe there will be demand for customised one-off pieces," he said.