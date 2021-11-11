Dubai Airshow: Watch world's most impressive fighter jets on display for free

The upcoming airshow is set to be the biggest ever held in the UAE

by Waheed Abbas Published: Thu 11 Nov 2021, 10:37 AM Last updated: Thu 11 Nov 2021, 11:28 AM

Dubai Airshow 2021 on Thursday announced that the general public, families and children can watch the daily flying display for free from Skyview Grandstand.

But the general public has been advised to pre-register as the number of seats are limited.

The 17th edition of the airshow will be held from November 14 to 18 at Dubai World Central, Dubai Airshow Site. The upcoming airshow is set to be the biggest ever held in the UAE.

The Skyview Grandstand, which is usually reserved for people in the aviation industry, gives a grand view of some of the world’s most impressive fighter jets and large commercial aircraft that are put on display at the airshow.

“We are looking forward to welcoming members of the general public to watch and enjoy the spectacular flying display at the Airshow. The Skyview Grandstand guarantees a perfect view from right beside the runway and for aviation photographers – the perfect picture,” said Timothy Hawes, managing director at Tarsus Middle East.

It will be open from 1pm to 5.30pm between November 14 and 18. Access for the general public will be limited to the Skyview area and not the main airshow exhibition hall.

For the general public, there will be free shuttle buses from Expo 2020 Dubai and Ibn Battuta Metro stations.