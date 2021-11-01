Dubai all set to host the biggest ever 'futuristic airshow'

Dubai Airports is expected to exceed its 27 million international passengers target this year: Chief executive Paul Griffiths

Dubai is all set to host the biggest ever airshow this month as travel restrictions ease around the world and the aviation industry recovers from a turbulent spell brought about by the pandemic, a top official announced.

Addressing a press conference on Monday, the organisers said that the five-day event will attract over 1,200 exhibitors from 148 countries at the Dubai World Central from November 14 to 18, 2021.

In addition, more than 160 aircraft from leading manufacturers and airlines will be on static display. Saudi military jets, the US, Russia and UAE’s own Al Fursan aerobatic team are expected to thrill visitors during the 17th edition of the event.

Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, president of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority (DCAA), chairman of Dubai Airports and chairman and CEO of Emirates Group, said the airshow will be 'futuristic' and showcase the latest developments in mobility, aviation and space.

Responding to a question about a possible aircraft order and deal-making announcements, he expressed positive developments will take place at the event.

"We are positive about deal-making announcement as the aviation industry is recovering fast from the pandemic. Emirates will be making some announcement at the show," he said.

On-site sales topped $54.5 billion at the previous event in 2019.

Boeing 777X

Sheikh Ahmed said Emirates airline plans to hold talks with Boeing over its orders of 777X aircraft before and during the Dubai Airshow.

Paul Griffiths, chief executive of Dubai Airports, said the aviation industry may return to pre-pandemic levels before 2025 due to incredible growth in the past few weeks.

"We may achieve full recovery before 2025. Dubai Airports is expected to exceed its 27 million international passengers target this year," Griffiths told Khaleej Times at the event.

Tim Hawes, managing director of Tarsus Aerospace, said the 17th edition of Dubai Airshow will bring together high-profile figures from the aerospace and defence industry together.

"The event will be held under strict safety measures and all Covid-related SOPs will be strictly followed. Wearing of masks, social distancing and other measures will be ensured for the safety of visitors," he added.

Hawes said the five-day show is set to attract 80,000 visitors due to its new features and a busy calender.

