Video: World's first 'dosa printer' receives praise, backlash online

New machine can make several variations of beloved South Indian dish

By ANI Published: Sat 27 Aug 2022, 10:28 AM Last updated: Sat 27 Aug 2022, 10:39 AM

Technology has made our daily lives easier in more ways than we might realise, and now a company has come out with a printer that prints out the beloved South Indian dish, dosa.

This new invention, dubbed the 'Dosa Printer' by netizens, from Chennai-based company Evochef, seems to have taken people's desire for crispy thin dosas a little too literal.

Marketed as the 'world's first smart dosa maker', the brand's website states that this device named EC Flip is priced at Rs15,999 (Dh735) and can make "10-12 thin dosas or 6-8 thick dosas".

As per the company website, this device, which is available to buy in metallic orange, metallic blue, golden beige and white colour options, comes with several features, including customisable dosa thickness, adjustable cooking time and a 700 ml batter tank, which makes up to 10 dosas. It can also make various types of dosas.

The product's ad shows that one has to put dosa batter in the printer, and after pressing some buttons for preferences (thickness, crispiness and the number of dosas), the printer gets to work and pushes out A4 sized dosas, similar to how a printer gives out paper. Users can also add extras like ghee, butter or cheese.

ALSO READ:

A video demonstrating the working of this dosa maker has been widely shared on Twitter, where it has found praise from some netizens.

It has also found backlash from some users.