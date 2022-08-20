Look: Indian actress marries herself, faces backlash online

It was the fourth most-watched and broadcast game on the day it launched on Twitch
Television actor Kanishka Soni of 'Pavitra Rishta' and 'Diya Aur Baati Hum' fame left her fans bemused after she announced on social media that she is getting married to herself.
Kanishka had taken to Instagram on August 6 to shared a picture of herself, wearing a mangalsutra (thread worn by married women) and sindhoor (vermillion worn by married women).
The actor faced backlash on social media after her post.
Soni took to Instagram to drop a 6-minute-long video on her Instagram, in which she explained her unusual decision.
Previously, a 24-year-old girl from Gujarat, Kshama Bindu created nationwide buzz when she announced her "self-marriage" this year in June.
