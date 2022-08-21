Watch: Punjab farmer moves house 150m away from current location for highway

He is selling a baseball card featuring a very young Mark grinning in a red jersey and gripping a bat
In a unique attempt to move an entire house in Punjab, a farmer from Sangrur is moving his two-storey house 152.4 metres away from its current location.
The decision to move the house was to make way for the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway.
Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi chose to move the house despite the compensation offered to him.
His house was built on his field in Roshanwala village in Sangrur. Sukhwinder spent around Rs15 million to build the house.
The house has been moved by 76.2 metres feet as of yet.
“I am shifting this house as it was coming in the way of the Delhi-Amritsar-Katra Expressway. I was offered compensation but didn't want to build another house. I have spent around Rs15 million to build it. Right now it's been moved by 76.2 metres,” farmer Sukhwinder Singh Sukhi said.
