UAE: No changes in Term 2 exam pattern for Grade 10, 12 students, says CBSE

India's Central Board of Secondary Education clarified in an announcement regarding the exam pattern of 2022 and said there will be "No" changes for class 10 and 12.
The pattern announced on July 5, 2021, will be followed for 10th and 12th. Until further notice, there will be no other exam pattern.
The examination paper that CBSE prepares for classes 10th and 12th will be a combination of different formats, including case-based, open-ended, short answer, long answer type, and some situation-based questions.
The duration of the examination will be two hours, and the student needs to answer all questions within this time frame only.
Also, the Central Board of Secondary Education mentioned that the syllabus would be rationalised for CBSE Term 2 only, and the rest will depend on the Covid-19 situation. The pattern will be decided by keeping it and everything else under consideration. But to date, students need to stick to the same pattern.
As CBSE has rectified students' doubts considering the exam pattern, students need to prepare accordingly.
Students should not follow only objective-based, subjective-based, or vice-a-versa-based guidelines. Students must prepare for the pattern announced in 2021.
So far, there has been no specific announcement from CBSE regarding the examination date.
The CBSE divided current academic year into two terms -1 and 2.
The exams will be conducted based on the 50% of class 10 syllabus.
The CBSE already conducted term 1 exams successfully and Term 2 board exams will be conducted in between March-April, 2022.
Students can utilise this time to familiarise with the term 2 course curriculum and prepare according to it, so that they can have enough time for the revision before the attending an exam.
