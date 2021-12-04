UAE: CBSE releases important notice related to Term I exams

CBSE asks examiners to stick to the answer keys shared by Board

by Nandini Sircar Published: Sat 4 Dec 2021, 5:20 PM

Principals of CBSE school in the UAE have highlighted that the Board has released an important notice regarding the ongoing Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Answer Keys for Term 1 exam and any error thereof.

In the notice shared by the Board, CBSE has asked the examiners to stick to the answer keys shared by the Board while evaluating the OMR sheets filled by the students.

The notice reads, “Although every possible care is taken by the Board, there may still be a possibility of some ambiguity in questions or discrepancy in answer keys. However, the Board has a well settled system to address such issues. Therefore, it is informed that the evaluators may check/evaluate the OMRs according to the answer keys provided to them.”

Annie Mathew, Principal of Gulf Model School, Dubai, says, “CBSE is currently conducting Term 1 Board exams for grade 10 and 12 across all its affiliated schools. The format is Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs) and students need to choose the correct option and mark it in the Optically Marked Response (OMR) sheets. Evaluation is done on the same day based on the answer key provided by the Board.”

She adds, “CBSE has now released a notification regarding any discrepancy or error that the schools may notice in the question paper or answer key and steps to be taken in that case. CBSE has asked the evaluators to follow the answer key provided and to inform the Board of any ambiguity in questions or error in answer key that the school has observed. The notice states that the Board has a well settled system to address such issues and that observations and feedback from schools will be duly considered and measures will be taken during the preparation of results so as to ensure that no student is put to any disadvantage.”

Head teachers point out that this is the first time that CBSE is conducting exams in this format with an enhanced use of technology.

Mathew later says,“There has been cooperation between schools in the UAE, ably led by respective city coordinators in different emirates and efficiently supported by CBSE officials. Hats off to CBSE and the schools for this incredible feat!”

Meanwhile, CBSE schools in the UAE had to apply for an exceptional approval from the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the education regulating bodies of each emirate to hold these exams during the National Day holidays in the country.

Arogya Reddy, Principal, Ambassador School Sharjah opined, “The entire process has been seamless so far but CBSE keeps sending these ‘reminders’ or ‘reinforcements’ to schools to ensure a smooth conduct of the exams. During the exam period, sometimes a few schools may experience some delays in downloading the encrypted question papers. Two passwords are provided to schools — one for downloading and another one for printing these question papers. After the exam is over, the original OMR sheets, once checked by the schools, are uploaded on the website. A few schools may occasionally (if any) face some lag due to technical glitches. These OMR sheets then go through a computer scan at the CBSE’s centre. Finally, these marks are validated by the Board.”

As for any errors in the system, the CBSE has asked schools to share any observation that they might have regarding the question papers with the Board.

Lalitha Suresh, Principal of GEMS Our Own Indian School said, “City Coordinators and Deputy City Coordinators have been appointed for easy communication and conduct of the Term I exams. The officials at CBSE are very receptive and respond to queries quickly and in a timely fashion. All schools have been instructed to follow the marking scheme provided by the board at the end of the exams. 20 per cent of the marked OMR sheets are checked by the observers appointed by the city coordinators. The board has informed schools that they have a well-defined system to identify and rectify any errors, if any, and appropriately award marks to students. The supportive systems of the board have put schools, students and parents at ease.”