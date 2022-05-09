Ruling-party MP killed in Sri Lanka clashes: Police

The legislator was found dead after trying to take refuge in a nearby building

AFP

By AFP Published: Mon 9 May 2022, 3:46 PM Last updated: Mon 9 May 2022, 3:54 PM

A legislator from Sri Lanka’s ruling party died Monday following a clash with anti-government protesters outside the capital, police said, as dozens were wounded in violence elsewhere.

MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala opened fire and critically wounded two people blocking his car in Nittambuwa, and was later found dead after trying to take refuge in a nearby building, officers said.

ALSO READ: