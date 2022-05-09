Ruling-party MP killed in Sri Lanka clashes: Police

The blaze killed seven people, left nine injured in the three-storey residence
Asia1 day ago
A legislator from Sri Lanka’s ruling party died Monday following a clash with anti-government protesters outside the capital, police said, as dozens were wounded in violence elsewhere.
MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala opened fire and critically wounded two people blocking his car in Nittambuwa, and was later found dead after trying to take refuge in a nearby building, officers said.
ALSO READ:
The blaze killed seven people, left nine injured in the three-storey residence
Asia1 day ago
The special delegation will stay for 10 days, discuss budget recommendations
Asia1 day ago
The 52-year-old first scaled the world's tallest mountain in 1994, has been making the trip nearly every year since then
Asia1 day ago
The notice threatened to slap PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar with a defamation suit if he did not submit an apology
Asia1 day ago
The Indian Meteorological Department issued a yellow alert, warning residents of isolated heavy rains
Asia1 day ago
Victory in Monday's election would cap a decades-long effort to rehabilitate his family's legacy
Asia1 day ago
The European Union says the ordinance 'could have a counter productive effect'
Asia2 days ago
There were no initial reports of late-night disturbances following the declaration
Asia2 days ago