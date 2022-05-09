Sri Lanka crisis: Curfew in capital after rivals clash, 20 injured

After a virtual meeting, the leaders say they would cut off key services on which Russia depends
World16 hours ago
Police imposed an indefinite curfew in Sri Lanka’s capital Monday after government supporters clashed with demonstrators demanding the resignation of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa.
At least 20 people were injured, officials said. Rajapaksa loyalists armed with sticks and clubs attacked unarmed protesters camping outside the president’s office since April 9, AFP reporters said.
ALSO READ:
Police fired tear gas and water cannon on the government supporters who breached police lines to smash tents and other structures set up by anti-government protesters.
After a virtual meeting, the leaders say they would cut off key services on which Russia depends
World16 hours ago
The Russian president says he wishes 'all Ukraine's inhabitants a peaceful and just future'
World21 hours ago
He also criticized the UN Security Council for their alleged ineffectiveness in preventing hostilities
World1 day ago
SU-24 bombers and a helicopter over Snake Island were among those shot down
World1 day ago
About 90 people were taking shelter in its basement
World1 day ago
Authorities suspect a gas leak caused an explosion at the iconic resort on Friday
World1 day ago
The man was throwing Molotov cocktails at vehicles near the officers' station
World1 day ago
World Health Organization document 200 attacks on healthcare facilities in the country
World1 day ago