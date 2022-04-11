Pakistan: Shehbaz Sharif elected as new Prime Minister

Opposition needs support of at least 172 members in order to make the no-confidence motion successful
Shehbaz Sharif has been elected as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan, according to local media reports. He is the leader of the opposition in the National Assembly or the lower house of parliament.
On March 28, Sharif proposed the no-confidence motion against the last Prime Minister, Imran Khan.
Earlier today, Khan announced announced the resignation of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s parliamentary committee from the National Assembly.
The developments come after a tumultuous week of political drama, capped by Khan's ouster as PM through a no-confidence vote by the joint Opposition.
