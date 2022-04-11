Pakistan: Imran Khan announces PTI's resignation from Parliament

AFP

By Web Desk Published: Mon 11 Apr 2022, 1:38 PM Last updated: Mon 11 Apr 2022, 1:59 PM

Former Pakistan Prime Minister announced the resignation of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)'s parliamentary committee from the National Assembly on Monday.

The development comes after a tumultuous week of political drama, capped by Khan's ouster as PM through a no-confidence vote by the joint Opposition. The National Assembly was set to elect a prime minister on Monday.

Electing a man with billions of rupees worth of corruption cases against him is an insult to the country, said Khan, according to a video posted on Monday by PTI's official Twitter account. "We are resigning from the National Assembly."

Shortly after, Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry also took to Twitter to confirm that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Parliamentary Committee has decided to resign from the National Assembly. "We will fight for freedom," he said.

Opposition leader and Muslim League-Nawaz president Sharif, 70, is currently the leading contender for Prime Minister. On Sunday, PTI had put forward former foreign minister and seasoned politician Shah Mahmood Qureshi as its candidate.

This is a developing story.