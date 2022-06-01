Pakistan PM Sharif arrives in Turkey on 3-day visit

Three people were injured in the firing incident
Asia2 days ago
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Turkey along with a high-level delegation on a three-day official visit.
Sharif was received by Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday and senior government and diplomatic personnel at Ankara Esenboga Airport, according to Dawn newspaper.
The Pakistani delegation includes Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Investment Board Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and special assistants to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and Fahd Husain.
However, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had reached the Turkish capital on Monday and was received by Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin. He will later rejoin the prime minister’s delegation, as per Dawn.
ALSO READ:
Besides discussing Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations, the two leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues. They will also address a Joint press conference after their meetings.
“These historical relations are grounded firmly in common religious, cultural, and linguistic links and transcend political changes on either side,” Shehbaz said on Pakistan Turkey relations.
Three people were injured in the firing incident
Asia2 days ago
Foreign Office spokesperson Asim Iftikhar said the country has an 'open policy' driven by national interest
Asia2 days ago
Rajapaksa has been told to give a statement regarding the May 9 incursions against ralliers in Colombo
Asia2 days ago
The twin-engine aircraft had 22 passengers, including four Indians
Asia2 days ago
The twin-engine aircraft was carrying 22 people, including four Indians
Asia2 days ago
This marks the start of the rainy season crucial to the country's farm-based economy
Asia2 days ago
New statement says Aadhaar ecosystem had adequate features to protect the identity and privacy of users
Asia2 days ago
'The death toll is expected to rise,' reported local media
Asia2 days ago