Pakistan PM Sharif arrives in Turkey on 3-day visit

Wed 1 Jun 2022, 9:55 AM

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in Turkey along with a high-level delegation on a three-day official visit.

Sharif was received by Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar on Tuesday and senior government and diplomatic personnel at Ankara Esenboga Airport, according to Dawn newspaper.

The Pakistani delegation includes Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif, Information and Broadcasting Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister for Investment Board Chaudhry Salik Hussain, and special assistants to the Prime Minister Tariq Fatemi and Fahd Husain.

However, Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had reached the Turkish capital on Monday and was received by Ankara Governor Vasip Sahin. He will later rejoin the prime minister’s delegation, as per Dawn.

Besides discussing Pakistan-Turkey bilateral relations, the two leaders will also exchange views on regional and international issues. They will also address a Joint press conference after their meetings.

“These historical relations are grounded firmly in common religious, cultural, and linguistic links and transcend political changes on either side,” Shehbaz said on Pakistan Turkey relations.