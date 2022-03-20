UAE

Pakistan parliament to convene this week for no-confidence move against PM Imran Khan

Several lawmakers in Khan’s party have defected

Reuters file
By Reuters

Published: Sun 20 Mar 2022, 2:24 PM

Pakistan’s parliament will be convened on Friday to take up a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the government said in a statement on Sunday.

An alliance of opposition parties filed the motion against Khan earlier this month, saying he had lost his parliamentary majority.

Several lawmakers in Khan’s party have defected.

