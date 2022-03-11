Pakistan PM vows to defeat opposition’s no-trust motion, down 3 wickets with one ball

Khan described opposition leaders as a 'bouquet of thieves'

By APP Published: Fri 11 Mar 2022, 9:07 PM Last updated: Fri 11 Mar 2022, 9:13 PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday vowed to defeat the no-trust motion filed against him by the joint opposition, saying he would claim three wickets with an in-swinging yorker.

“Insha Allah, your captain will win this match of no-trust motion in parliament”, Khan said while addressing a huge public gathering at Blambat Ground in Timergara, the district headquarter of Lower Dir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Referring to the motion, the prime minister said he had been wishing for such a move by opposition who had been seeking to dislodge his government.

“Insha Allah everything will stand transparent. The no-trust motion has provided me an opportunity to take three wickets in one ball,” he maintained.

ALSO READ:

The prime minister on this occasion also announced that a mammoth Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party rally will be held at the D-Chowk area of Islamabad a day before the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly. “A day before the no-trust move (in the National Assembly) there will be a sea of people at D-Chowk,” he said.

The prime minister described opposition leaders — PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman — as a “bouquet of thieves”.