Pakistan PM vows to defeat opposition’s no-trust motion, down 3 wickets with one ball

Mishustin did not say whether Russia would try and limit exports
Asia2 days ago
Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday vowed to defeat the no-trust motion filed against him by the joint opposition, saying he would claim three wickets with an in-swinging yorker.
“Insha Allah, your captain will win this match of no-trust motion in parliament”, Khan said while addressing a huge public gathering at Blambat Ground in Timergara, the district headquarter of Lower Dir in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Referring to the motion, the prime minister said he had been wishing for such a move by opposition who had been seeking to dislodge his government.
“Insha Allah everything will stand transparent. The no-trust motion has provided me an opportunity to take three wickets in one ball,” he maintained.
ALSO READ:
The prime minister on this occasion also announced that a mammoth Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) party rally will be held at the D-Chowk area of Islamabad a day before the no-confidence vote in the National Assembly. “A day before the no-trust move (in the National Assembly) there will be a sea of people at D-Chowk,” he said.
The prime minister described opposition leaders — PPP co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari, PML-N leader Nawaz Sharif and JUI-F chief Fazlur Rehman — as a “bouquet of thieves”.
Mishustin did not say whether Russia would try and limit exports
Asia2 days ago
Rescuers had been manually moving debris since Monday
Asia2 days ago
Shaukat Tarin said revenue would hit 6.1 trillion Pakistani rupees, compared to a target of 5.8 trillion
Asia2 days ago
Dhaka is ready to contribute to Emirates' food security programme through uninterrupted supply of food items, providing skilled farmers
Asia4 days ago
There was a huge crowd in the market when the grenade exploded
Asia5 days ago
Cause of the crash is still unknown
Asia5 days ago
Determined not to leave her pet behind, Keerthana skipped at least four special flights until the Indian embassy allowed her to fly with the Pekingese breed dog
Asia5 days ago
His mortal remains will be taken to Malappuram and will be kept at the town hall for the public to pay their last respect
Asia5 days ago