Pakistan: Massive flooding disconnects Balochistan road-rail networks with country

All road and railway networks connecting Balochistan to the rest of Pakistan have been disconnected due to the recent floods and heavy rainfall in most parts of the country.

According to the media reports, almost all the highways and railways connecting Balochistan with Sindh, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) remain disconnected as floods wreak havoc in the province.

The Quetta-Karachi Highway connection remains suspended since last week, due to heavy flooding.

The flow of traffic, on Fort Munro at Dera Ghazi Khan — which connects Punjab with Balochistan — also remains suspended.

Moreover, massive flooding in Musa Khail, a district in Balochistan, wiped out roads in the area, causing suspension of traffic. The road network connecting Balochistan with KP was also blocked due to soil and land erosion in the mountains of Drazanda, in the Sherani district.

The provincial government, meanwhile, has asked people to stay in homes for their safety and evacuate those areas which may come under the flood.

