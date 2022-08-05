Pakistan: 500 killed in flash floods across country

He had breathing issues, was undergoing treatment
Flash floods caused by abnormally-heavy monsoon rains killed at least 549 people in Pakistan over the past month, with remote communities in the impoverished southwestern province of Balochistan among the worst hit, a government agency said.
Government agencies and the army have set up aid and relief camps in flood-hit regions, and were working to help relocate families and provide food and medicine. Aside from the fatalities, the flooding had damaged more than 46,200 houses, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) said on Friday.
"We're doing our best to provide for extensive relief and rehabilitation of flood victims," said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during visit to stricken areas.
The past month was the wettest in three decades, with 133 per cent more rain than the average for the past 30 years, the NDMA said.
Balochistan, which borders Iran and Afghanistan, received 305 per cent more rain than the annual average, the disaster agency said.
ALSO READ:
He had breathing issues, was undergoing treatment
Imran Khan-led party moves reference before Supreme Judicial Council against Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja
It earlier announced that military exercises were underway in six zones surrounding the island
It is suspected that they were to be used for breaking rocks in quarries
Tusker fought raging rapids for nearly seven hours in the flooded Chalakkudy River
According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, the temblor was centred offshore
Macroeconomic data, US-China tensions weigh on investor sentiment
She was the highest-profile elected US official to make the trip in 25 years