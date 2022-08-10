UAE President Mohamed bin Zayed receives Pakistani PM Sharif's phone call

Leaders discuss ways to strengthen bilateral ties to serve development

By Web Desk Published: Wed 10 Aug 2022, 12:49 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Wednesday received a telephone call from Shehbaz Sharif, Prime Minister of Pakistan. The leaders discussed ways of strengthening bilateral ties to serve development in the two friendly countries and expand the base of their mutual interests.

During the call, Prime Minister of Pakistan expressed deep thanks to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed for the economic and development assistance provided by the UAE to his country.

He also praised the positive progress witnessed in bilateral trade and economic relations.

Sharif offered his condolences on the damage caused by the recent floods in the Emirates, resulting loss of precious lives including Pakistani nationals.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed highlighted the longstanding UAE-Pakistan ties, wishing Pakistan and its people further progress and development.

Pakistan and the UAE enjoy close fraternal ties which are rooted firmly in common belief and shared values and culture.

The UAE is Pakistan's largest trading partner in the Middle East, a major source of investments and hosts more than 1.6 million Pakistanis.