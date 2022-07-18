Pakistan: Managers of 11 petrol pumps arrested for overcharging

Action was taken after consumers' complaints

By APP Published: Mon 18 Jul 2022, 5:50 PM

District administrators of Mardan in Peshawar on Monday arrested managers of eleven petrol pumps for overcharging.

According to a press release issued here, Deputy Commissioner of Mardan, Habibullah Arif had received complaints regarding overcharging by the petrol pumps.

On his directive, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Takhtbai, Gul Nawaz Afridi inspected the rate and gauge of various petrol pumps and found 11 of them involved in overcharging. Subsequently, he arrested the managers of the 11 outlets.

The Deputy Commissioner of Sargodha, Imran Qureshi, conducted a surprise inspection of various petrol pumps in the city on Monday.

He checked the measuring scales and quality of fuel among other matters. He met the consumers and inquired about the supply of petrol at the rates, fixed by the government.

He said the government was utilising all resources to ensure provision of basic amenities to masses.

The DC warned that strict action would be taken if a complaint was received about any petrol pumps overcharging consumers. He directed the pump owners to ensure ample stock of petrol.

ALSO READ:

Authorities imposed Rs 80,000 fine on various petrol pumps on Saturday for overcharging consumers.

Assistant Commissioner Samundri Faisal Sultan checked various petrol pumps and imposed fine on those overcharging consumers.

He warned that stern legal action would be initiated against the filling station owners if they found selling petroleum prices on more than the fixed rates.