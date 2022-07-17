Pakistan: PTI leader Shahbaz Gill arrested for violating election rules

He allegedly visited different polling stations with his security guards

Photo: Shahbaz Gill's Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Sun 17 Jul 2022, 5:47 PM

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was arrested on Sunday in Muzaffargarh, Punjab Home Minister Atta Tarar confirmed.

Gill was arrested for allegedly visiting polling stations during by-elections in the city, according to local media.

He is said to have been accompanied by his security guards who were dressed as FC personnel. Shahbaz Gill has denied these allegations, however FC personnel were present in the area, according to PTI candidate Moazzam Jatoi.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan condemned the arrest, calling it "illegal" and a "fascist tactic".

Strongly condemn illegal arrest of Shahbaz Gill simply to try & rig elections & spread fear in ppl. These fascist tactics will not work & our ppl will not be deterred from exercising their right to vote. Handlers of Imported govt should realise damage they are doing to our nation — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) July 17, 2022

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said in a press conference that he has ordered a "high-level inquiry" into the matter.

Shahbaz Gill said on Twitter that he is "ready to be arrested". He also said that he was "not afraid of such tactics" and that that he "did not come to do terrorism".

PP272 میں پولیس کی بھاری نفری پہنچ گئی۔ شہباز گل ایک فیکٹری میں محصور۔

میں گرفتاری سے نہیں ڈرتا۔ عمران خان کا سپاہی ہوں ایسے ہتھکنڈوں سے خوفزدہ نہیں ہوتا۔ ہم دہشتگردی کرنے نہیں آئے میں گرفتاری کے لئے تیار ہوں۔ https://t.co/M30fiqd9Di — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) July 17, 2022

