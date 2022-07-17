UAE

Pakistan: PTI leader Shahbaz Gill arrested for violating election rules

He allegedly visited different polling stations with his security guards

Photo: Shahbaz Gill's Twitter

By Web Desk

Published: Sun 17 Jul 2022, 5:47 PM

PTI leader Shahbaz Gill was arrested on Sunday in Muzaffargarh, Punjab Home Minister Atta Tarar confirmed.

Gill was arrested for allegedly visiting polling stations during by-elections in the city, according to local media.

He is said to have been accompanied by his security guards who were dressed as FC personnel. Shahbaz Gill has denied these allegations, however FC personnel were present in the area, according to PTI candidate Moazzam Jatoi.

PTI Chairman Imran Khan condemned the arrest, calling it "illegal" and a "fascist tactic".

Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah said in a press conference that he has ordered a "high-level inquiry" into the matter.

Shahbaz Gill said on Twitter that he is "ready to be arrested". He also said that he was "not afraid of such tactics" and that that he "did not come to do terrorism".

