Pakistan to offer fuel relief, prices of petrol to be reduced

PM Sharif directs authorities to pass on full benefit of falling oil prices in international markets

By APP Published: Thu 14 Jul 2022, 4:33 PM

Prices of petrol in Pakistan would be reduced on the directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif for public interest.

The PM wanted to give the benefits of low petroleum prices in the international market to people without any delay.

Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Wednesday said that the government intends to subsidise the petroleum prices whenever international market gets stabilised.

Talking to a private news channel he said that prices of petroleum products were getting stable in the international market therefore subsidy would soon be shifted to masses.

He said that the government was trying to reduce burden on masses and giving maximum relief to them.

On Tuesday, Sharif directed the authorities to pass on the full benefit of falling oil prices in the international markets to the masses.

He directed the ministries of petroleum and finance to prepare a summary for reduction in oil prices for next fortnight starting from July 16, 2022.

Chairing a meeting on fuel prices, the Prime Minister said the people spent a difficult time, now they have the right to get full relief.

He said we will take every step for the provision of relief to the masses who suffered heavily because of inflation caused by the previous government.

Federal Minister for Finance Miftah Ismail on Tuesday said that the summary to reduce petroleum prices would be forwarded to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday for necessary action.

Talking to a private television channel, he said, “After receiving the summary from the petroleum division, we will try to send it to the PM House.”

Energy saving plan resumed

Deputy Commissioner Lahore Umar Sher Chattha directed all assistant commissioners to implement energy saving plan of the Punjab government and ensure market closure timings by 9pm from Monday.

In a statement, he said that energy saving plan was being resumed from July 11 and districts officers were engaging with the traders and business community for compliance with government orders.

The DC directed assistant commissioners to check closure of all markets, shopping malls, warehouses, bakeries by 9pm, marriage halls/marques by 10pm, hotels, clubs, cinemas, parks by 11:30pm.

Medical stores, hospitals, petrol pumps and milk shops will be exempted from the closure orders. The closure timing will not followed on Saturday, he added.

The deputy commissioner said that strict action should be taken against shopkeepers who violate the directives of closure of markets by 9pm, adding that objective of minimising business hours was to save energy.