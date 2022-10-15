UAE

Pakistan: Former High Court Chief Justice fatally shot

Muhammad Noor Meskanzai was shot by unidentified assailants outside a mosque

Photo: ANI
By Web Desk

Published: Sat 15 Oct 2022, 9:10 AM

A former High Court chief justice was fatally shot outside a mosque in Balochistan, local media has reported.

Muhammad Noor Meskanzai, Former Balochistan High Court chief justice, was shot by unidentified assailants. They opened fire outside the mosque, leaving him gravely injured.

He later succumbed to his injuries in a nearby hospital.

The Quetta Bar Association has condemned the incident and announced a boycott of courts. The President of the association has announced a mourning period for three days.

