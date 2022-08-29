Pakistan floods: India's Narendra Modi offers heartfelt condolences to victims' families

1,061 people have died as the country battles worst monsoon deluge in a decade

Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 6:58 PM Last updated: Mon 29 Aug 2022, 7:04 PM

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends his condolences to flood affected families in Pakistan and hopes for 'early restoration of normalcy'.

Thousands of people across Pakistan are battling the worst monsoon floods in a decade, with countless homes washed away, vital farmland destroyed, and the country's main river threatening to burst its banks.

India's PM is a tweet expressed his sadness as the devastating flood in Pakistan has till now claimed 1,061 lives. He wrote: "Saddened to see the devastation caused by the floods in Pakistan. We extend our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims, the injured and all those affected by this natural calamity and hope for an early restoration of normalcy."

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a multi-party meeting on Monday to mull over a future course of action with regard to devastations caused by floods and heavy rainfall nationwide.

Chief ministers of all provinces had been invited to the meeting, which would also be attended by the armed forces' leadership.

ALSO READ:

At least 110 districts of Pakistan have been hit by the floods, with 72 of those districts declaring calamity hit.

The floods affected the lives of millions of people, after which the Pakistan government declared a "national emergency".

Meanwhile, UAE's Ministry of Defence has begun operating an air bridge to transport humanitarian aid provided to Pakistan. The relief aid includes shelter materials, humanitarian needs, food and medical parcels for those affected by torrential rains and floods, with the aim of contributing to supporting efforts to alleviate the suffering of the affected people.