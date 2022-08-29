Pakistan floods: PM Shehbaz Sharif calls emergency multi-party meeting

He will have a brief tenure of 74 days as the head of India's judiciary and would demit office on 8 November
Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called a multi-party meeting on Monday to mull over a future course of action with regard to devastations caused by floods and heavy rainfall nationwide, local media reported.
In a statement, Pakistan Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said chief ministers of all provinces had been invited to the meeting, which would also be attended by the armed forces' leadership, Radio Pakistan reported.
She added that important decisions were expected to be taken at the meeting.
Over 5.7 million people have been affected in Pakistan as the country faces the worst rain-induced flooding in its history. The rescue, relief, and rehabilitation efforts in the country continue.
At least 1,033 people have died, while 1,527 have been injured (since June 14) from the rains and floods, Geo News reported, citing the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA).
Cumulative data (from June 14) from across Pakistan showed that 3,451.5 km of roads have been damaged, 149 bridges have collapsed, and 170 shops have been destroyed. A total of 949,858 homes have been partially or fully destroyed. Out of the total, 662,446 homes have been partially damaged, and 287,412 have been fully destroyed.
At least 110 districts of Pakistan have been hit by the floods, with 72 of those districts declaring calamity hit.
The floods affected the lives of millions of people, after which the Pakistan government declared a "national emergency".
The NDMA shared that Pakistan's 30-year average showed that the country has received 134mm of rain and this year it received 388.7mm of rain — 190.07 per cent more than the average.
