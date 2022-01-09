Murree snowfall tragedy: Pakistan bans entry to three tourist destinations

Ayesha Malik's appointment has been hailed as a 'defining moment'
Asia2 days ago
Pakistani authorities imposed a temporary ban on the entry of tourists in Shogran, Naran and Kaghan after the Murree snowfall tragedy, which killed at least 23 people on Saturday, reported local media.
According to the notification from the office of the Deputy Commissioner Mansehra, Tehsil Balakot, Naran, Kaghan and Shogran have been closed for all kinds of traffic due to the extreme weather conditions, reported Samaa TV. It comes as a heavy snowfall forecast by the Pakistan Meteorological Department has been made.
The notification said that the movement from Balakot upward would be “injurious” for people.
DC Qasim Khan has said that more than 2.5 feet of snowfall have been recorded in Shogran so far. The valley has been already overly crowded and DC Qasim Khan has imposed the restrictions, said Samaa TV.
ALSO READ:
The decision by the authorities came after 23 people were killed in Murree due to heavy snowfall. Pakistan’s Punjab government had to call Army for the rescue and evacuation operations.
More than a thousand tourists have been evacuated from the affected areas. The opposition parties in Pakistan have criticised the government for their unpreparedness and negligence of effective measures. (ANI)
