Pakistan: At least 16 die trapped in vehicles from snowstorm, says minister

More than 6,200 drug suspects have died in anti-narcotics sting operations since Duterte took office in June 2016
Asia3 days ago
At least 16 people died after heavy snow trapped them in their vehicles as thousands of visitors thronged Pakistan’s hill town of Murree, the interior minister said Saturday.
The military has been mobilised to clear roads and rescue people still trapped, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said in a video message, adding: “At least 16 to 19 people died inside their vehicles.”
Sheikh Rashid said the Rawalpindi and Islamabad administration have been trying their best to clear the area since Friday night, but there was a massive influx of people coming to Murree, Galiaat and Bariyaan. As a result, authorities were unable to clear the area.
The roads leading to Murree have been cordoned off. Sheikh Rashid added that he and the Punjab government are monitoring the situation.
(With inputs from AFP)
ALSO READ:
More than 6,200 drug suspects have died in anti-narcotics sting operations since Duterte took office in June 2016
Asia3 days ago
Over 125,000 people evacuated in total since mid-December
Asia5 days ago
Officials said the creatures were acting aggressively and posed a serious safety threat
Asia5 days ago
The quake struck on the border between Yunnan and Sichuan provinces
Asia5 days ago
Thirty-five people were on board
Asia5 days ago
Man arrested and charged with voluntarily causing grievous hurt by a dangerous weapon at a migrant workers' dormitory
Asia5 days ago
It sparked a search operation by the military, but to no avail
Asia6 days ago
Other police personnel manage to rescue policeman from the public
Asia6 days ago