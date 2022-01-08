Pakistan: At least 16 die trapped in vehicles from snowstorm, says minister

The roads leading to Murree have been cordoned off

Source: Azhar Mashwani/Twitter

By Web Desk Published: Sat 8 Jan 2022, 12:11 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Jan 2022, 12:20 PM

At least 16 people died after heavy snow trapped them in their vehicles as thousands of visitors thronged Pakistan’s hill town of Murree, the interior minister said Saturday.

The military has been mobilised to clear roads and rescue people still trapped, Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said in a video message, adding: “At least 16 to 19 people died inside their vehicles.”

Sheikh Rashid said the Rawalpindi and Islamabad administration have been trying their best to clear the area since Friday night, but there was a massive influx of people coming to Murree, Galiaat and Bariyaan. As a result, authorities were unable to clear the area.

The roads leading to Murree have been cordoned off. Sheikh Rashid added that he and the Punjab government are monitoring the situation.

(With inputs from AFP)

ALSO READ: