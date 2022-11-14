Look: Stunning new mosque in Indonesia looks exactly like UAE's Sheikh Zayed Mosque

Sheikh Mohamed, Indonesian President Joko Widodo offer dua as they inaugurate the place of worship

The UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, arrived in Solo, Indonesia today ahead of the G20 summit. Sheikh Mohamed also joined Indonesia President Joko Widodo in inaugurating a replica of the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

He shared photos of the ceremony on social media, adding that the mosque "represents (the UAE's Founding Father's) values of peace and goodwill, reflecting the longstanding ties that exist between (the) two countries."

Photos: Twitter

Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is one of the world’s largest mosques and an architectural masterpiece that beautifully combines Islamic architecture and design.

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE, had the mosque built in the capital city Abu Dhabi to create a cultural haven that welcomes and inspires people from all backgrounds.

The edifice boasts 1,096 amethyst-and-jasper-embedded columns, 82 white marble domes, reflective pools, gold-plated Swarovski chandeliers, an iconic prayer hall, and a courtyard featuring one of the largest marble mosaic artworks in the world.

