UAE: Sheikh Zayed Mosque, Dubai Fountain makes it to world's most beautiful sights list

Luxury travel company analyses TripAdvisor reviews to come up with list of top 20 places

by Dhanusha Gokulan Published: Sat 16 Jul 2022, 5:40 PM Last updated: Sat 16 Jul 2022, 6:48 PM

Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque and the Dubai Fountain have made it into the top 20 list of the world’s beautiful sights.

Luxury travel company Kuoni analysed thousands of TripAdvisor reviews to find which places have the most mentions of the word ‘beautiful’. The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque comes in eighth, and the Dubai Fountain comes in at number 11.

According to data compiled from reviews up to June, the results revealed that Central Park in New York City enchanted visitors the most, with an impressive 22,880 reviews declaring the park in the Big Apple as 'beautiful'.

The study results showed that the USA is home to the most beautiful sights globally, with three of the top 10 most captivating sights featuring in the top ten list. New York City’s Central Park tops the list, with a staggering 22,880 reviews mentioning the word ‘beautiful’, whilst 15,750 reviews hailing the Fountains of Bellagio in the world’s entertainment capital Las Vegas cement the landmark in third place.

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque had 8,831 mentions, and The Dubai Fountain had 7,269 mentions.

Italy, Spain and Paris are home to the second, fourth and fifth most beautiful sights. The Trevi Fountain, Basilica de la Sagrada Familia and the Cathédrale Notre-Dame de Paris all feature some of the top five most beautiful sights around the world.

The Trevi Fountain, found in Rome, attracts millions of visitors annually. The baroque style water-feature features exquisite detailing that needs to be seen in person to be fully appreciated. The Cathédrale Notre Dame received 12,930 reviews describing it as beautiful, beating the likes of the Eiffel Tower and Sacré Coeur.

Abu Dhabi’s Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque is one of the world’s largest mosques and an architectural masterpiece that beautifully combines Islamic architecture and design.

Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founding Father of the UAE, had the mosque built in the capital city Abu Dhabi to create a cultural haven that welcomes and inspires people from all backgrounds.

The edifice boasts 1,096 amethyst-and-jasper-embedded columns, 82 white marble domes, reflective pools, gold-plated Swarovski chandeliers, an iconic prayer hall, and a courtyard featuring one of the largest marble mosaic artworks in the world.

Meanwhile, a captivating water, music and light spectacle in Downtown Dubai, The Dubai Fountain is the world's tallest performing fountain.