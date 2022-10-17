Indian actress suicide case: Ex-boyfriend and wife booked for abetment

Police have launched an investigation into the incident
A day after television actress Vaishali Takkar allegedly committed suicide at her house in Indore, Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra said the state police have booked a couple living in her neighbourhood for abetment of suicide.
Takkar, 29, was found hanging from a ceiling fan with a stole in her house in Saibag Colony of Indore on Sunday, police said.
“A case under Indian Penal Code Section 306 (abetment of suicide) was registered against her neighbour Rahul Navlani and his wife Disha in the matter, and further investigation is underway,” Mishra told reporters in Bhopal on Monday.
“A five-page suicide note was found at the spot, in which Vaishali named Rahul for harassing her,” Assistant Commissioner of Police Moti-ur-Rehman told PTI in Indore.
According to him, Takkar's family members alleged that Rahul Navlani had been harassing her since he found out about her marriage plans. The accused couple was not found at their Indore home; officials said they had gone somewhere after locking their house.
Takkar and Navlani's fathers are business partners, and they have known each other for long, he said. He added that a case for abetment and instigation to commit suicide has now been registered against the couple, he said.
Takkar began her career with TV serial 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai', rising to prominence during her stint in 'Sasural Simar Ka'. She worked in more than a dozen serials.
The actor was a native of Mahidpur town in the Ujjain district. She had been living in Indore for the last three years, sources said.
