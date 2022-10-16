Indian actress suicide case: Note recovered by police indicates Vishali Thakkar's neighbour harassed her

Police are searching for the married man who locked his house and is now absconding

By ANI Published: Sun 16 Oct 2022, 7:20 PM

Indian TV serial actress Vaishali Thakkar allegedly died by suicide on Sunday (Oct 16) in Indore city of Madhya Pradesh. Police have recovered a suicide note which suggests that her neighbour has been harassing her.

"TV actress Vaishali Thakkar committed suicide by hanging at her residence in Sai Bagh Colony, under Tejaji police station limits in Indore," an official said on Sunday.

The suicide note suggests that the 29-year-old actress was stressed and was being harassed by her neighbour and businessman Rahul Navlani.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Moti Ur Rehman told ANI, "Rahul was Viashali's neighbour, and the suicide note indicates that he used to harass Vaishali, because of which she took such an extreme step. She was about to get married to another man, and Rahul troubled her for that. The police are currently investigating the case."

Rahul Navlani is already married.

ACP Rehman added, "Rahul is now absconding and has fled after locking his house. Search is on to nab him, after which he will be questioned."

Vaishali Takkar's electronic gadgets and dairy will be seized for further investigation.

Rahman said that the TV actress was a Ujjain resident and living here under Tejaji police station limits. The incident occurred around 12:30am on Sunday. On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot.

"An investigation into the matter is underway, and action will be taken against the accused soon," he added.

Vaishali was quite an active social media user and had worked in multiple serials, including 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai', 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Yeh Hai Aashiqui'.

