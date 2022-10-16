India: TV actress hangs self in Indore, suicide note found

The South Asian country is now in the 'serious' category with a score of 29.1
A TV actress committed suicide by hanging herself at her residence in Sai Bagh Colony, under Tejaji police station limits in the Indian city of Indore, an official said on Sunday.
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Motiur Rahaman said that the TV actress has been identified as 29-year-old Vaishali Takkar. A suicide note was also recovered from the spot that suggests that she was stressed and was being harassed by her ex-boyfriend.
Rahman said that the TV actress was basically a resident of Ujjain and she was living here under Tejaji police station limits. The incident occurred around 12.30am on Sunday. On getting the information about the incident, the police rushed to the spot.
The police recovered a diary from the spot in which the suicide note was written. She was being harassed by her ex-lover, who was also her neighbour. An investigation into the matter was going on and action would be taken against the accused soon, he added.
Takkar was quite an active social media user and had worked in multiple serials, including Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Sasural Simar Ka and Yeh Hai Aashiqui.
ALSO READ:
The South Asian country is now in the 'serious' category with a score of 29.1
He is demanding the coalition government of Prime Minister Sharif call an immediate general election rather than wait until next year
A flood donors' conference promised by French President Emmanuel Macron is set to take place next month, which could further aid the country's needs
The ID is a must for those who seek to avail of government services
The imposter 'wing commander' of the IAF was soon arrested by the Delhi Police, and two uniforms were recovered from his possession
Muhammad Noor Meskanzai was shot by unidentified assailants outside a mosque
Dar, who is participating in the IMF and World Bank annual meetings, said that the country sought restructuring on equal terms for all bilateral creditors
He collected his winnings from the very bank that had issued the document, in a wonderful twist of fate