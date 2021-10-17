India: Military conducts rescue, relief missions as heavy rains batter Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram - Personnel save people trapped under landslide debris in Kottayam

By ANI Published: Sun 17 Oct 2021, 12:14 PM Last updated: Sun 17 Oct 2021, 1:37 PM

Army personnel on Sunday commenced rescue operations in Kavali in Kottayam district of Kerala state in India for people trapped under debris of a landslide, defence officials said today.

Navy Chopper with relief materials already airborne from INS Garuda towards rain-affected areas, the Defence PRO said.

Two Air Force Chopper Mi-17s are on standby at Air Force Station, Shangumugham.

Three more bodies were recovered on Sunday from debris of landslides triggered by rainfall in Koottikkal in Kerala’s Kottayam district. The death toll in the state has gone up to eleven, officials said.

State ministers K Rajan, Roshy Augustine and VN Vasavan participated in a review meeting to assess the situation arising due to heavy rains in the state, at Mundakkayam in Kottayam this morning.

In view of the red alert for rainfall and possible flooding and waterlogging in several districts of Kerala, a total of 11 teams of the National Disaster Relief Teams (NDRF) have been deployed to the state in coordination with the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA).

A total of 33 people, including eight women and seven children, have been rescued so far, according to the NDRF.

Early this morning a team of the NDRF conducted a rescue operation in Kokkayar, Idukki where a landslide occurred yesterday. Rescue operations were also conducted in and around Ernakulam district and in Vaipur, RanniTaluk in Pathanamthitta district.

According to the Met department, there will be isolated heavy rain in parts of the state over the next 24 hours starting October 17.