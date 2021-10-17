India: 8 dead, 20 missing as heavy rains lash Kerala

Rescue forces recover three more bodies in Kottayam

Eight people have died and 20 have been reported missing as heavy rains continued to lash Kerala on Sunday.

According to the Times of India, three more bodies were recovered from Koottickal in the Kottayam district on Sunday.

State ministers K Rajan, Roshy Augustine and VN Vasavan took part in a review meeting to assess the situation arising in the state at Mundakkayam, Kottayam.

The National Disaster Response Force conducted a rescue operation in Kokkayar, Idukki after the rains triggered a landslide on Saturday.

NDRF team conducts rescue operation in Kokkayar, Idukki where landslide occurred yesterday#KeralaRains pic.twitter.com/RLAhF0HxSV — TOI Kochi (@TOIKochiNews) October 17, 2021

ALSO READ:

>> Heavy rains lash Kerala; red alert issued in 5 districts

>> India: 6 dead, dozen reported missing as rains lash Kerala

The India Meteorological Department, meanwhile, predicts that the heavy rainfall will subside further soon.

"A trough lies over southeast near East Central Arabian sea which could bring isolated heavy rainfall in some parts of Kerala in next 24 hours and it will subside further," the department reportedly said.