Rest of Asia
Logo
 
HOME > World > Rest of Asia

India: 8 dead, 20 missing as heavy rains lash Kerala

Web Report/Dubai
Filed on October 17, 2021
Screengrab

Rescue forces recover three more bodies in Kottayam

Eight people have died and 20 have been reported missing as heavy rains continued to lash Kerala on Sunday.

According to the Times of India, three more bodies were recovered from Koottickal in the Kottayam district on Sunday.

State ministers K Rajan, Roshy Augustine and VN Vasavan took part in a review meeting to assess the situation arising in the state at Mundakkayam, Kottayam.

The National Disaster Response Force conducted a rescue operation in Kokkayar, Idukki after the rains triggered a landslide on Saturday.

ALSO READ:

>> Heavy rains lash Kerala; red alert issued in 5 districts

>> India: 6 dead, dozen reported missing as rains lash Kerala

The India Meteorological Department, meanwhile, predicts that the heavy rainfall will subside further soon.

"A trough lies over southeast near East Central Arabian sea which could bring isolated heavy rainfall in some parts of Kerala in next 24 hours and it will subside further," the department reportedly said.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /world/rest-of-asia/man-creates-portrait-using-600-mobile-phones-for-mammootty-on-70th-birthday macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1031,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 