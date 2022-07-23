India: Man found dead in fridge, authorities investigate

The island nation had defaulted on a debt of $51 billion by May 2022
The body of a 50-year-old man was found stuffed in a refrigerator at his house in Delhi's Seelampur area on Friday, the Delhi police said in a statement to ANI.
According to the police, a caller informed them on Friday (at around 7.15pm) that her relative was not attending phone calls. When the caller reached Gautampuri, she found him dead in the fridge.
Police reached the spot and confirmed the caller's finding, explained a senior police officer. The man was identified as Zakir.
Crime investigation and Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) teams were soon called to inspect the scene of the crime.
Primary inquiry reveals that the deceased was living alone in the house, separately from his wife and children.
The police indicated that they were analysing clues about a possible suspect in the murder, and that further investigation was underway.
