India: Gangsters involved in Moosewala murder killed in police encounter

Three police officials injured in the attack

ANI

Published: Wed 20 Jul 2022, 3:53 PM

Four gangsters were killed in an encounter with the Punjab Police near Attari border on Wednesday. Among the group, two of them involved in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala were eliminated in an encounter by the Punjab Police in Amritsar on Wednesday, an officer said.

Three police officials have also suffered minor injuries during the encounter.

Gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa were killed in the encounter that last for more than four hours, Additional Director General of Police Pramod Ban told reporters.

An AK-47 and a pistol have been recovered from them, he said.

Police sources said the gangsters were asked to surrender before encounter.

Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.