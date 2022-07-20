India: Gangsters involved in Moosewala murder killed in police encounter

The plane was cruising at a height of 37,000 ft when they saw the huddled bird
Four gangsters were killed in an encounter with the Punjab Police near Attari border on Wednesday. Among the group, two of them involved in the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala were eliminated in an encounter by the Punjab Police in Amritsar on Wednesday, an officer said.
Three police officials have also suffered minor injuries during the encounter.
Gangsters Jagroop Singh Roopa and Manpreet Singh alias Mannu Kusa were killed in the encounter that last for more than four hours, Additional Director General of Police Pramod Ban told reporters.
An AK-47 and a pistol have been recovered from them, he said.
Police sources said the gangsters were asked to surrender before encounter.
Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, was shot dead in Punjab's Mansa district on May 29.
The plane was cruising at a height of 37,000 ft when they saw the huddled bird
The tragedy happened as he tried to pluck a coconut using a bamboo stick
Former prime minister alleges there were four million deceased voters included in the electoral rolls
Kerala's women's commission has registered a suo moto case over the incident
Nearly 90 people were rescued by divers
Action was taken after consumers' complaints
A 31-year-old male has been infected with the virus
She was staying with an African man befriended on Facebook before coming to India