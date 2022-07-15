India: IITs dominate list of country's top 10 engineering schools

IIT Madras retained its number one spot in 2022's NIRF Rankings

By Web Desk Published: Fri 15 Jul 2022, 3:57 PM

Indian Institue of Technology colleges have once again dominated the top 10 list of India's best engineering schools

According to The Indian Express, IIT Madras retained its number one spot on 2022's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) Rankings 2022 in the Engineering category. The rankings were released on Friday by Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

IIT Delhi, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur and IIT Kharagpur, respectively, retained the following four spots, the same as 2021's rankings. IIT Roorkee and IIT Guwahati retained the sixth and seventh spots as well.

However, NIT Tiruchirappalli has climbed a rank from the 2021 listing to the eighth position, knocking IIT Hyderabad to ninth place. NIT Surathkal remains in tenth place

