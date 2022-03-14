India hijab row: Karnataka High Court to deliver judgement tomorrow

The fire appeared to have burnt 60 huts
Asia2 days ago
Karnataka High Court is set to deliver its judgement in the Hijab row case on Tuesday.
Earlier, the High Court reserved its order on various petitions challenging the ban on Hijab in educational institutions.
A bench of the three judges, comprising Chief Justice Ritu Raj Awasthi, Justice Krishna S Dixit and Justice JM Khazi, was hearing various petitions challenging the ban on hijab in educational institutions.
The hijab protests in Karnataka began in January this year when some students of Government Girls PU college in the Udupi district of the state alleged that they had been barred from attending classes. During the protests, some students claimed they were denied entry into the college for wearing hijab.
Following this incident, students of different colleges arrived at Shanteshwar Education Trust in Vijayapura wearing saffron stoles. The situation was the same in several colleges in the Udupi district.
ALSO READ:
The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that students can wear only the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges
The fire appeared to have burnt 60 huts
Asia2 days ago
The Frontier Constabulary will be deployed on the day of the no-confidence motion against PM Imran Khan
Asia2 days ago
The BJP registered a victory in four of the five states, barring Punjab
Asia2 days ago
Khan described opposition leaders as a 'bouquet of thieves'
Asia2 days ago
The Indian defence ministry said a technical malfunction in the course of routine maintenance led to the accidental firing
Asia3 days ago
It is taking place at the UK Pavilion
Asia3 days ago
The entities operated nine Telegram channels and were making recommendations to over five million subscribers
Asia3 days ago
Supermarkets are rationing staple foods including rice, sugar and milk powder
Asia3 days ago