India: Diamond jewellery worth Rs20 million stolen from hotel room

Diamond jewellery worth Rs20 million was stolen from a hotel room on Friday when the family was away for a wedding at night in Jaipur, said the police.
The family had come from Mumbai to Jaipur to attend a destination wedding and was staying at a renowned five-star hotel in Jaipur, as per Radha Raman, Station House Officer (SHO), Jawahar Circle.
A complaint was lodged with the police on Friday night. The family had alleged the hotel’s collusion in the theft, as per the police.
They further questioned how a stranger entered their room without a key, unless it was handed over by hotel authorities.
The family also asked why there weren't any proceedings against strangers lurking in the hotel, stated the police.
The police are interrogating the hotel employees and scanning the CCTV footage is also underway.
