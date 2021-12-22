India: Baby dies after man tries to help wife deliver using YouTube tutorials

The woman is in critical condition

Wed 22 Dec 2021

An Indian man who tried to deliver his wife's baby by watching YouTube tutorials has been arrested after the infant died.

R. Loganathan, a 34-year-old man from Tamil Nadu, and his wife L. Gomathi were expecting a child on December 13. However, her pregnancy was delayed and she went into labour five days later, on December 18.

Loganathan sought the help of his sister Geetha, and attempted the main birthing procedure with the assistance of a number of YouTube videos. As a result, his wife delivered a stillborn and lost a lot of blood in the process.

The woman was admitted to the Punnai Primary Healthcare Center (PHC) in critical condition, shortly after which she was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital (GMCH) in Vellore.

“Strict action will be taken against such practices risking the lives of the mother and the infant. More awareness on a safe delivery system will be done,” said D. Bhaskara Pandian, the collector of Ranipet district.

Based on a complaint by Dr S. N. Mohan Kumar, a local healthcare official, the police registered a case against Loganathan.

“The family members said the delivery was done with Gomathi’s permission and that there was nothing wrong on the part of Lokanathan, so we have not booked anyone yet. We are conducting the enquiry, further action will be taken based on its outcome,” said a police official from the Nemili Police Station.