Video: UAE medical students distract crying baby during surgery by singing viral song

The one-year-old was crying while undergoing a procedure under local anaesthesia

By Web Desk Published: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 6:13 PM Last updated: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 6:26 PM

In an adorable new video, medical students can be seen singing to a baby to distract him while he undergoes a surgery.

According to Gulf Medical University's (GMU) official Instagram page, the one-year-old was in distress as he had to undergo the procedure under local anaesthesia.

"This surgery was done on a one year old. The procedure was to be done on local anesthesia and the baby was crying and moving a lot. Just to try to ease the patient the students started singing to distract him and a beautiful moment was captured where the baby is no longer distressed, but enjoying his time in the theatre," the caption said.

GMU students in scrubs can be seen clapping and singing the popular children's song 'Baby Shark'. Entertained, the little boy seems not to notice the procedure being done on his left arm.

