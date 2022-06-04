Blaze reported at Delhi airport after towing vehicle catches fire

The 24-year-old and his friends allegedly convinced their victims to apply for fraudulent government subsidies
A fire incident was reported at the cargo bay of Delhi Airport on Friday evening after a pushback towing vehicle caught fire.
“On Friday at about 5:25pm it came to notice that a pushback towing vehicle had caught fire at the cargo bay number 262 near an export barrier,” an airport official told ANI.
Soon after, firefighters were called to the location, and the fire was completely brought under control.
“Fire brigade immediately reached the location and controlled the fire. Later at about 5:48pm, the fire was fully controlled,” Delhi airport officials who were at the spot told ANI.
Notably, several passenger planes were present at the time of the incident, loading baggage.
A video which ANI has shows that at the time fire was reported, several passengers aircraft were near the fire site, but no damage has been reported.
The concerned departments have ordered an internal investigation, including the Cargo Department, for the fire incident.
