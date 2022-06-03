Pakistan: Citizens vandalise petrol pump in protest against fuel price hike

The Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government removed fuel subsidies and increased the price of petrol by Rs30

By ANI Published: Fri 3 Jun 2022, 9:48 AM Last updated: Fri 3 Jun 2022, 9:57 AM

Protests have erupted after the Shehbaz Sharif-led government increased the prices of petroleum products in Pakistan, with citizens attacking a petrol pump near Purani Sabzi Mandi in Karachi’s Central District, reported a local media outlet.

Demonstrators threw stones at and vandalised the pump amid anger over the increased petrol prices, further heightened after the petrol pump stopped supplying fuel. The protest was also being held on Nagan Chowrangi.

Citizens in Larkana were also demonstrating against the increase in petrol price. The situation escalated when the angry citizens set fire to tires at Jinnah Bagh Chowk in Larkana, reported ARY News.

Notably, the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif-led government ceded to the demands of the International Monetary Fund, removed fuel subsidies and increased the price of petrol by Rs30.

ALSO READ:

Later citing measures to mitigate the impact of the fuel price hike, PM Sharif launched a new relief package of Rs28 billion per month. Sharif also said he had to take the “difficult decision” to increase fuel prices with a “heavy heart” because of his predecessors.

This comes in the context of the February 28 announcement by the Imran Khan government of relief measures to reduce prices of petrol and electricity based on pressure from the Opposition and public anger. The measures included a reduction in the prices of petroleum products and electricity tariffs, along with a number of new schemes.