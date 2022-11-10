9 Indians killed in Maldives building fire

Officials said 10 bodies were recovered from the upper floor of a building destroyed in the fire, which originated from a ground-floor vehicle repair garage

Photo: AFP

By AFP Published: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 10:43 AM Last updated: Thu 10 Nov 2022, 10:45 AM

At least 10 people were killed and several others injured Thursday when a fire swept through cramped lodgings of foreign workers in the Maldives capital Male, the fire service said.

The capital of the archipelago, best known as an upmarket holiday destination, is one of the world's most densely populated cities.

"We have found 10 bodies," a fire service official said, adding that it took them about four hours to put out the fire.

A security official said the dead included nine Indians and a Bangladesh national.

The High Commission of India in Maldives tweeted that they are "deeply saddened" by the loss of lives, and provided two numbers that people can contact for help.

Foreign workers are thought to make up about half of Male's 250,000-strong population and are mostly from Bangladesh, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka.

