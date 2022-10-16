Iran prison fire kills four inmates, injures 61

US President Joe Biden praises the breakthrough and urges all parties to stick to the deal
The fire that broke out in Iran's Evin prison in Tehran overnight killed four inmates and left 61 others injured, the judicial authority said on its website Sunday.
"Four prisoners died due to smoke inhalation caused by the fire and 61 were injured," Mizan Online reported, adding that four of the injured were in "serious condition".
The four inmates who died in the fire "had been convicted of robbery and were serving their sentence in Evin prison."
Iran has been rocked by weeks of protests since 22-year-old Masha Amini's death was announced on September 16, three days after she was arrested in Tehran for allegedly violating the country's dress code for women.
Flames and a plume of smoke rose over the prison in Tehran's north, where some of those detained during the demonstrations over Amini's death in custody have reportedly been sent.
Citing the prison service, Mizan reported on Saturday night that the fire -- blamed on "riots and clashes" according to the authorities -- had been put out.
