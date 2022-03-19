Ukraine crisis: Russia calls Council of Europe a ‘Russophobic’ tool of the West

WFP buys nearly half of its wheat supplies from Ukraine
World16 hours ago
Russia’s outspoken foreign ministry spokeswoman, Maria Zakharova, Friday accused the Council of Europe of being a “Russophobic” instrument serving Western interests.
The pan-European rights body expelled Russia on Wednesday after over a quarter of a century of membership.
“Due to the Westerners’ Russophobic activity”, the Council of Europe is losing its reason for being, Zakharova said in a statement.
“By placing the service of the bloc’s interests above its own statutory objectives, the Council of Europe has been turned into an obedient instrument of the European Union, Nato and their satellites,” she added.
Moscow had announced Tuesday that it was quitting the council, ahead of the formal decision taken by the body’s committee of ministers the following day to expel Russia over its operation in Ukraine.
Moscow had been suspended from all its rights of representation on February 25, the day after the start of its military campaign.
ALSO READ:
Zakharova said the expulsion changed nothing for Russia.
“Russia does not accept Brussels’ tutelage in matters of human rights,” she said, accusing the EU of “haggling over exceptions, exemptions and privileges” in defending its values, “just like in a bazar”.
Russia had been a member of the Council of Europe since 1996.
Its exit from the body has sparked concerns over human rights in the country.
WFP buys nearly half of its wheat supplies from Ukraine
World16 hours ago
Gaidai said 59 civilians had been killed in the region since the start of the war
World19 hours ago
They requested the Nobel Committee to extend the nomination procedure until March 31
World20 hours ago
In addition to her stage work, she starred in several Ukrainian films
World21 hours ago
Canada issued study permits to over 120,000 Indian students in the first 11 months of 2021
World21 hours ago
The news comes ahead of a Unesco trip to the reef to inspect the site’s health
World22 hours ago
Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the death of an American
World22 hours ago
“This is an illegal war,” he said
World1 day ago