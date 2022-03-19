Ukraine’s Zelensky says it is time for meaningful security talks with Moscow

WFP buys nearly half of its wheat supplies from Ukraine
World16 hours ago
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday called for comprehensive peace talks with Moscow, saying Russia would otherwise need generations to recover from losses suffered during the war.
Zelensky said Ukraine had always offered solutions for peace and wanted meaningful and honest negotiations on peace and security, without delay.
“I want everyone to hear me now, especially in Moscow. The time has come for a meeting, it is time to talk,” he said in a video address released in the early hours of Saturday.
“The time has come to restore territorial integrity and justice for Ukraine. Otherwise, Russia’s losses will be such that it will take you several generations to recover.”
The two sides have been involved in talks for weeks with no sign of a breakthrough.
Zelensky said Russian forces were deliberately blocking the supply of humanitarian supplies to cities under attack.
ALSO READ:
“This is a deliberate tactic ... This is a war crime and they will answer for it, 100 per cent,” he said.
Zelensky said there was no information about how many people had died after a theatre in the city of Mariupol, where hundreds of people had been sheltering, was struck on Wednesday. More than 130 people had been rescued so far, he said.
WFP buys nearly half of its wheat supplies from Ukraine
World16 hours ago
Gaidai said 59 civilians had been killed in the region since the start of the war
World19 hours ago
They requested the Nobel Committee to extend the nomination procedure until March 31
World20 hours ago
In addition to her stage work, she starred in several Ukrainian films
World21 hours ago
Canada issued study permits to over 120,000 Indian students in the first 11 months of 2021
World21 hours ago
The news comes ahead of a Unesco trip to the reef to inspect the site’s health
World22 hours ago
Secretary of State Antony Blinken confirmed the death of an American
World22 hours ago
“This is an illegal war,” he said
World1 day ago